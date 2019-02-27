Men’s Basketball Preview: Campbell

Spartanburg, S.C. – The USC Upstate men's basketball team begins its two-game homestand to close out the regular season on Wednesday evening when it hosts the Campbell Camels at 7 p.m. from Eddie and Ann Payne Arena in the G.B. Hodge Center.



USC Upstate (6-23, 1-13 Big South) played its final road game of the season last Thursday falling 92-60 at Charleston Southern. Deion Holmes registered his 24th career game scoring at least 20 points leading all players with 24 on 10-of-17 shooting and 4-for-7 behind the 3-point line. Holmes also led the Spartans with five rebounds along with Nevin Zink. Everette Hammond contributed eight points and Dalvin White seven.



USC Upstate finished the game shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent behind the 3-point line.



Malik Moore leads the Spartans this season with 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Holmes contributes 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while Jure Span dishes out 3.5 assists per contest.



Campbell (17-11, 10-4 Big South) has won each of its last two games coming off a 74-72 victory at Longwood last Saturday. The Camels are led offensively by the nation's leading scorer, Chris Clemons, with 30.1 points per game. Andrew Eudy also contributes 11.3 points and a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. Campbell is under the direction of sixth-year head coach Kevin McGeehan.



USC Upstate is facing the Camels for the 12th time in program history with Campbell leading the all-time series 7-4.



Fans can follow the action on www.upstatespartans.com via live stats. The game is being streamed via paid subscription on ESPN+. Updates will also be posted on the USC Upstate men's basketball Twitter page (@UpstateMB).



The Spartans close out their regular season on Saturday afternoon hosting Hampton at 4 p.m.



Follow USC Upstate men's basketball on Facebook (UpstateAthletics), Twitter (@UpstateMB), Instagram (@upstatespartans), YouTube (USCUpstateAthletics) and text/e-mail alerts (www.upstatespartans.com/list-signup).