Men’s Basketball Preview: At N.C. State

Spartanburg, S.C. – The USC Upstate men's basketball team will travel to Raleigh, N.C. this weekend to take on North Carolina State in a high noon showdown inside PNC Arena.

This is the second ever meeting between USC Upstate and N.C. State. The Wolfpack won the only other meeting 79-60 during the 2010 season. In that meeting the Spartans had two players finish in double-figures, Babatunde Olumuyiwa led the team with 14 points coming off the bench and Chandler Hash, who scored 12 points in six minutes of action.

USC Upstate (4-8) had five players finish in double-figures on Wednesday afternoon as they defeated Truett-McConnell 85-54. For a second consecutive game Deion Holmes led all scorers with 16 points and Pat Welch scored a career high 12 points on four made three-point baskets.

The Spartans shot a season high in field goal percentage (56.6 percent), three-point field goal percentage (50.0 percent) and free throw percentage (80.0 percent). On the defensive side of the USC Upstate held Truett-McConnell to just 32.3 percent shooting on the afternoon and 26.7 percent shooting from three-point range.

Holmes and Malik Moore are the main offensive weapons on the Spartans roster. Moore currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game. While, Holmes is averaging 15.2 points per contest in just under 30 minutes of playing time.

N.C. State enters the non-conference matchup with a 10-1 overall record. The Wolfpack upset No. 7 Auburn 78-71 on Wednesday evening, junior guard Markell Johnson dropped 27 points to lead all scorers in the contest. N.C. State's only blemish on the season was a four point loss to Wisconsin during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Earlier this season N.C. State took on fellow Big South opponent UNC Asheville and won 100-49.

The Wolfpack currently have three players that average double figures in the scoring column. Torin Dorn currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game, and rebounding with 6.7 boards per contest. Johnson is second on the team in scoring averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting .609 from the field and .500 from beyond the three-point arch. CJ Bryce is third on the team in scoring averaging 11.4 points and is second on the team in rebounds with 5.1 boards per contest.

Fans can follow the action at www.gopack.com for live stats. The game can be viewed via paid subscription to ESPN+ or on the ACC Network. Updates will also be posted on the USC Upstate men's basketball Twitter page (@UpstateMB).

The Spartans will return home next Saturday to take on Coker College at 4 p.m. inside the friendly confines of the Eddie and Ann Payne Arena located in the G.B. Hodge Center.



