Men's Basketball

USC Upstate Wins Second Straight with 85-54 Victory over Truett-McConnell

Game Leaders

Truett-McConnell
Pts: Christian Davis - 13
Reb: 2 Players (#05, #10) - 5
Ast: Darius Tisby - 3
USC Upstate
Pts: Deion Holmes - 16
Reb: 3 Players (#00, #02, #11) - 6
Ast: 2 Players (#01, #10) - 5

Team Stats

Truett-McConnell
USC Upstate

Field Goals

(20-62)
(30-53)

Field Goal %

32.3%
56.6%

Rebounds

36
34

Assists

12
26

Turnovers

17
14

Pts off Turnovers

14
19

2nd Chance Pts

16
15

Pts in the Paint

30
30

Fastbreak Pts

6
8

Bench Pts

26
41
full stats
Dec 19, 2018

Box Score (.pdf)

Spartanburg, S.C. – The USC Upstate men's basketball team had five players score in double-figures for the first time this season on Wednesday morning as the Spartans recorded an 85-54 victory over the Truett-McConnell Bears in non-conference play from Eddie and Ann Payne Arena in the G.B. Hodge Center.

USC Upstate improves to 4-8 on the season while Truett-McConnell falls to 6-7 overall.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

  • The Spartans had five players score at least 10 points in Malik Moore, Deion Holmes, Brandon Martin, Bryson Mozone and Pat Welch.
  • Holmes led all players offensively with a game-high 16 points and tied for the team-lead with six rebounds.
  • Welch came off the bench to score a career-high 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
  • Mozone added 11 points and three steals.
  • Moore and Martin both had 10 points.
  • Moore and Everette Hammond tied Holmes with a team-leading six rebounds.
  • Ross Ryan set a new career-high with five assists.
  • Dalvin White also had five assists.
  • Josh Aldrich recorded a career-best three blocks and concluded the game with seven points, four rebounds and three assists.
  • Christian Davis had a team-high 13 points for the Bears while Filipe Goncalves contributed 12.
  • Kai Lambert and Calvin White each pulled down five rebounds to lead Truett-McConnell defensively.
  • USC Upstate finished the game shooting a season-high 56.6 percent (30-of-53) from the field, 50.0 percent (13-of-26) behind the 3-point line and 80.0 percent (12-for-15) at the free throw line.
  • The Spartans held a 19-14 advantage in points off turnovers, 8-6 in fast break points and 41-26 in bench points.
  • Both teams had 30 points in the paint.
  • The game featured three lead changes and one tie.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

  • The Bears scored the game's first four points and took a four-point lead less than two minutes into the contest.
  • USC Upstate followed with a 13-2 run over the next 3:04 and took a 13-6 lead at the 15:50 mark capped by Mozone's 3-pointer.
  • After Truett-McConnell cut the lead to three points, the Spartans outscored the Bears 10-2, including 3-pointers by Holmes and Welch, to lead 23-12 with 9:18 remaining.
  • Truett-McConnell got as close as seven points twice the remainder of the half with the last coming at 25-18 with 5:35 to go.
  • USC Upstate led by double-digits over the final 4:11.
  • Holmes gave the Spartans their largest lead of the half at 40-20 with 33 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer.
  • The Bears connected on a layup with two seconds left to send USC Upstate into halftime leading 40-22.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

  • The Spartans recorded 11 of the first 19 points to begin the second half and held a 53-28 lead at the 15:22 mark on a dunk by Moore.
  • Truett-McConnell used a 9-3 run over a stretch of nearly three minutes and trimmed the USC Upstate lead to 56-40 with 11:35 remaining.
  • Martin scored the next four points for the Spartans and gave them a 60-40 lead with 10:33 to go.
  • USC Upstate led by at least 20 points for the next four minutes including 65-42 with 7:55 remaining after a free throw by Holmes.
  • Following a Bear field goal that made the score 65-46, the Spartans would lead by 20 or more points for the final 5:47.
  • USC Upstate held Truett-McConnell scoreless over the last 3:03.
  • The Spartans concluded the game on an 11-0 run highlighted by three straight 3-pointers from Hammond and Mozone.
  • Andrew Tate's dunk with 30 seconds left in the game put the final score at 85-54.

UP NEXT

  • USC Upstate travels to Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday afternoon for a 12 p.m. tipoff at N.C. State.

