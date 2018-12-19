USC Upstate Wins Second Straight with 85-54 Victory over Truett-McConnell

Dec 19, 2018
Spartanburg, S.C. – The USC Upstate men's basketball team had five players score in double-figures for the first time this season on Wednesday morning as the Spartans recorded an 85-54 victory over the Truett-McConnell Bears in non-conference play from Eddie and Ann Payne Arena in the G.B. Hodge Center.
USC Upstate improves to 4-8 on the season while Truett-McConnell falls to 6-7 overall.
A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS
- The Spartans had five players score at least 10 points in Malik Moore, Deion Holmes, Brandon Martin, Bryson Mozone and Pat Welch.
- Holmes led all players offensively with a game-high 16 points and tied for the team-lead with six rebounds.
- Welch came off the bench to score a career-high 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
- Mozone added 11 points and three steals.
- Moore and Martin both had 10 points.
- Moore and Everette Hammond tied Holmes with a team-leading six rebounds.
- Ross Ryan set a new career-high with five assists.
- Dalvin White also had five assists.
- Josh Aldrich recorded a career-best three blocks and concluded the game with seven points, four rebounds and three assists.
- Christian Davis had a team-high 13 points for the Bears while Filipe Goncalves contributed 12.
- Kai Lambert and Calvin White each pulled down five rebounds to lead Truett-McConnell defensively.
- USC Upstate finished the game shooting a season-high 56.6 percent (30-of-53) from the field, 50.0 percent (13-of-26) behind the 3-point line and 80.0 percent (12-for-15) at the free throw line.
- The Spartans held a 19-14 advantage in points off turnovers, 8-6 in fast break points and 41-26 in bench points.
- Both teams had 30 points in the paint.
- The game featured three lead changes and one tie.
FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN
- The Bears scored the game's first four points and took a four-point lead less than two minutes into the contest.
- USC Upstate followed with a 13-2 run over the next 3:04 and took a 13-6 lead at the 15:50 mark capped by Mozone's 3-pointer.
- After Truett-McConnell cut the lead to three points, the Spartans outscored the Bears 10-2, including 3-pointers by Holmes and Welch, to lead 23-12 with 9:18 remaining.
- Truett-McConnell got as close as seven points twice the remainder of the half with the last coming at 25-18 with 5:35 to go.
- USC Upstate led by double-digits over the final 4:11.
- Holmes gave the Spartans their largest lead of the half at 40-20 with 33 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer.
- The Bears connected on a layup with two seconds left to send USC Upstate into halftime leading 40-22.
SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN
- The Spartans recorded 11 of the first 19 points to begin the second half and held a 53-28 lead at the 15:22 mark on a dunk by Moore.
- Truett-McConnell used a 9-3 run over a stretch of nearly three minutes and trimmed the USC Upstate lead to 56-40 with 11:35 remaining.
- Martin scored the next four points for the Spartans and gave them a 60-40 lead with 10:33 to go.
- USC Upstate led by at least 20 points for the next four minutes including 65-42 with 7:55 remaining after a free throw by Holmes.
- Following a Bear field goal that made the score 65-46, the Spartans would lead by 20 or more points for the final 5:47.
- USC Upstate held Truett-McConnell scoreless over the last 3:03.
- The Spartans concluded the game on an 11-0 run highlighted by three straight 3-pointers from Hammond and Mozone.
- Andrew Tate's dunk with 30 seconds left in the game put the final score at 85-54.
UP NEXT
- USC Upstate travels to Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday afternoon for a 12 p.m. tipoff at N.C. State.
