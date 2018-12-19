USC Upstate Wins Second Straight with 85-54 Victory over Truett-McConnell

Box Score (.pdf)

Spartanburg, S.C. – The USC Upstate men's basketball team had five players score in double-figures for the first time this season on Wednesday morning as the Spartans recorded an 85-54 victory over the Truett-McConnell Bears in non-conference play from Eddie and Ann Payne Arena in the G.B. Hodge Center.

USC Upstate improves to 4-8 on the season while Truett-McConnell falls to 6-7 overall.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

The Spartans had five players score at least 10 points in Malik Moore, Deion Holmes, Brandon Martin, Bryson Mozone and Pat Welch.

Holmes led all players offensively with a game-high 16 points and tied for the team-lead with six rebounds.

Welch came off the bench to score a career-high 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Mozone added 11 points and three steals.

Moore and Martin both had 10 points.

Moore and Everette Hammond tied Holmes with a team-leading six rebounds.

Ross Ryan set a new career-high with five assists.

Dalvin White also had five assists.

Josh Aldrich recorded a career-best three blocks and concluded the game with seven points, four rebounds and three assists.

Christian Davis had a team-high 13 points for the Bears while Filipe Goncalves contributed 12.

Kai Lambert and Calvin White each pulled down five rebounds to lead Truett-McConnell defensively.

USC Upstate finished the game shooting a season-high 56.6 percent (30-of-53) from the field, 50.0 percent (13-of-26) behind the 3-point line and 80.0 percent (12-for-15) at the free throw line.

The Spartans held a 19-14 advantage in points off turnovers, 8-6 in fast break points and 41-26 in bench points.

Both teams had 30 points in the paint.

The game featured three lead changes and one tie.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

The Bears scored the game's first four points and took a four-point lead less than two minutes into the contest.

USC Upstate followed with a 13-2 run over the next 3:04 and took a 13-6 lead at the 15:50 mark capped by Mozone's 3-pointer.

After Truett-McConnell cut the lead to three points, the Spartans outscored the Bears 10-2, including 3-pointers by Holmes and Welch, to lead 23-12 with 9:18 remaining.

Truett-McConnell got as close as seven points twice the remainder of the half with the last coming at 25-18 with 5:35 to go.

USC Upstate led by double-digits over the final 4:11.

Holmes gave the Spartans their largest lead of the half at 40-20 with 33 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer.

The Bears connected on a layup with two seconds left to send USC Upstate into halftime leading 40-22.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

The Spartans recorded 11 of the first 19 points to begin the second half and held a 53-28 lead at the 15:22 mark on a dunk by Moore.

Truett-McConnell used a 9-3 run over a stretch of nearly three minutes and trimmed the USC Upstate lead to 56-40 with 11:35 remaining.

Martin scored the next four points for the Spartans and gave them a 60-40 lead with 10:33 to go.

USC Upstate led by at least 20 points for the next four minutes including 65-42 with 7:55 remaining after a free throw by Holmes.

Following a Bear field goal that made the score 65-46, the Spartans would lead by 20 or more points for the final 5:47.

USC Upstate held Truett-McConnell scoreless over the last 3:03.

The Spartans concluded the game on an 11-0 run highlighted by three straight 3-pointers from Hammond and Mozone.

Andrew Tate's dunk with 30 seconds left in the game put the final score at 85-54.

UP NEXT

USC Upstate travels to Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday afternoon for a 12 p.m. tipoff at N.C. State.

