Men’s Basketball Preview: Truett-McConnell

Spartanburg, S.C. – The USC Upstate men's basketball team concludes a three-game homestand on Wednesday morning hosting the Truett-McConnell Bears on Education Day at 11 a.m. from Eddie and Ann Payne Arena in the G.B. Hodge Center.



USC Upstate (3-8) used a combined 57 points from Deion Holmes and Malik Moore last Saturday to defeat South Carolina State 88-84. Holmes led all players offensively scoring a season-high 35 points while Moore contributed his third straight game with at least 20 points after scoring 22. Holmes also dished out a career-high five assists. Bryson Mozone came off the bench to score 10 points while Dalvin White, making his first collegiate start, set new career-highs with eight points and seven assists.



The Spartans concluded the game shooting a season-high 52.6 percent (30-of-57) from the field and were 11-for-27 (40.7 percent) behind the 3-point line.



Moore and Holmes lead USC Upstate offensively this season with 16.9 and 15.1 points per game, respectively. Moore has a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game while Jure Span dishes out a team-best 4.2 assists per contest.



Truett-McConnell enters the non-conference matchup with a 6-6 overall record after falling 77-72 on Dec. 14 at Stratford. Myles Monroe leads five players in double-figures scoring with 14.4 points per game. Calvin White pulls down a team-leading 8.4 rebounds per game to go with 12.6 points. The Bears are under the direction of fifth-year head coach Jon Yeh.



The Spartans are facing Truett-McConnell for the first time in program history.



Fans can follow the action on www.upstatespartans.com via live stats. The game is being streamed via paid subscription on ESPN+.



The Spartans travel to Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday afternoon for a 12 p.m. tipoff at N.C. State.



