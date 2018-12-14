Men’s Basketball Preview: South Carolina State

Spartanburg, S.C. – The USC Upstate men's basketball team continues its three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 4 p.m. from Eddie and Ann Payne Arena in the G.B. Hodge Center.



USC Upstate (2-8) started its homestand last Saturday falling 74-60 to 25th-ranked Furman. The Spartans, who hosted their first-ever home game against a ranked opponent, were led offensively by Malik Moore with his third straight double-double on a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. Bryson Mozone came off the bench to score eight points while Dalvin White dished out three assists. Josh Aldrich, Nevin Zink and Ross Ryan all had two blocks.



In a game that featured eight lead changes and three ties, USC Upstate held a 9-7 advantage in second chance points, 8-5 in fast break points and 16-10 in bench points. The Spartans finished the game shooting 38.6 percent from the field.



Moore was recognized for his performance last week on Monday by being named the Big South Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in his career.



Moore leads the team this season with 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He ranks fourth in the Big South in rebounds and ninth in scoring while sitting fifth in field goal percentage at 48.8 percent. Deion Holmes contributes 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while Jure Span adds a team-leading 4.2 assists per contest.



South Carolina State currently sits at 2-10 on the season after dropping a 79-55 decision at Liberty on Tuesday. Damani Applewhite leads the Bulldogs with 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. South Carolina State is under the direction of sixth-year head coach Murray Garvin.



USC Upstate is facing the Bulldogs for the first time in program history.



Fans can follow the action on www.upstatespartans.com via live stats. The game is being streamed via paid subscription on ESPN+. Updates will also be posted on the USC Upstate men's basketball Twitter page (@UpstateMB).



The Spartans remain at home on Wednesday, Dec. 19 hosting Truett-McConnell at 11:00 a.m.



Follow USC Upstate men's basketball on Facebook (UpstateAthletics), Twitter (@UpstateMB), Instagram (@upstatespartans), YouTube (USCUpstateAthletics) and text/e-mail alerts (www.upstatespartans.com/list-signup).