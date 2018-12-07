Men’s Basketball Preview: #25 Furman

Spartanburg, S.C. – The USC Upstate men's basketball team returns home after a two-game road trip on Saturday afternoon as it hosts the 25th-ranked Furman Paladins at 4:30 p.m. from Eddie and Ann Payne Arena in the G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans will be hosting a ranked team for the first time in the Division I era.



USC Upstate (2-7) fell at Eastern Kentucky 79-77 on Wednesday evening. Malik Moore led all players with a double-double grabbing 10 rebounds and finishing with a career-high 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting. Nevin Zink contributed 10 points and eight rebounds while Jure Span dished out a game-high seven assists.



Moore leads the Spartans this season averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Deion Holmes contributes 13.7 points per game while Span adds 4.6 assists per contest. Moore sits fourth in the Big South in rebounding and field goal percentage (49.0 percent), and is tied for 10th in scoring. Span also ranks fourth in assists.



Furman enters the game 9-0 after defeating Elon 98-77 on Tuesday. Jordon Lyons leads the Paladins offensively with 20.2 points per game. Matt Rafferty adds 18.7 points per game and a team-leading 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Paladins are led by second-year head coach Rob Richey.



USC Upstate is facing Furman for the second time in program history with the Paladins leading the all-time series 1-0.



Fans can follow the action on www.upstatespartans.com via live stats. The game is being streamed via paid subscription on ESPN+. Updates will also be posted on the USC Upstate men's basketball Twitter page (@UpstateMB).



The Spartans host South Carolina State on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.



Follow USC Upstate men's basketball on Facebook (UpstateAthletics), Twitter (@UpstateMB), Instagram (@upstatespartans), YouTube (USCUpstateAthletics) and text/e-mail alerts (www.upstatespartans.com/list-signup).